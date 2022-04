WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The late Agawam Environmentalist Jack Coughlin left a legacy for those protecting the environment. Volunteers continued his tradition this past weekend for earth day.

Courtesy of Westfield River Watershed Association.

The Westfield River watershed was cleaned up, just as Coughlin did a couple times a year before his passing.

Agawam volunteers joined supporters up and down the Westfield river removing debris.

Coughlin was struck by a car and died at the age of 72 last April.