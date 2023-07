WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Westfield Starfires are gearing up for their annual Summer Classic happening this Sunday, July 30th. The big event kicks off at 1:30 p.m. at the Walker Memorial Grand Stand at Forest Park in Springfield.

There will be live music, refreshments, and a baseball clinic for the kids hosted by members of the Starfires. A Meet and Greet and autograph signings are scheduled to happen after that with first pitch for the actual game against the Pittsfield Suns set for 4 p.m.