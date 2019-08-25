Westfield State University hosts 4th annual Farm to Table fundraising dinner

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University is hosting its fourth annual Farm to Table fundraising dinner Sunday night.

Around 80 tickets were sold for the fundraising dinner. The dinner is in honor of late Westfield State professor Dr. Henry Wefing.

Wefing taught at the school for 30 years and in his time planted a garden. He donated the food from the garden to the Westfield food pantry.

The food for Sunday night’s dinner is all sourced locally.

Organizer Suzanne Boniface told 22News they’ve been planning the event since January, “The importance of the Farm to Table really helps us remember sustainability, the environment, the importance of organic gardening.”

The food for the dinner was prepared by local chef Mary Reilly.

All proceeds from the fundraiser goes towards the journalism scholarship in Doctor Wefings name.