Westfield State University students participated in Model United Nations simulations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Students from Westfield State University’s International Relations Club participated in two virtual Model United Nations (UN) simulation events in Montreal and New York City this semester.

The annual events bring together students from all over the world to represent future diplomats, politicians, and activists. Joseph Joyal, a senior economics major and IR Club member from Agawam has attended the UN sessions the past two years.

“The incomparable experiences that we gain from participating in these models cannot be overstated. The Model UN allows you to take on an international perspective of issues that force you completely out of your comfort zone,” said Joyal.

The McGill University simulation referred to as “McMUN” (McGill Model United Nations Assembly) has solidified itself as one of Canada’s premier Model UN conferences for over 30 years. Westfield State Political Science Professor Brian Steinberg, Ph.D., accompanied the students to the virtual event.