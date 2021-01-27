Westfield State University will offer a human resource certification course online

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will offer an online Human Resource Certification Preparation course from March 4 to May 20 according to Communication Specialist Troy Watkins.

In partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) the intensive 36-hour course will prepare students who are seeking certification as a Certified Professional (CP) or Senior Certified Professional (SCP).

It is also aimed at those wanting to broaden their knowledge of human resources as part of their continuing professional development.

The total cost of the online course is $1,255, including books and materials.

The course will meet online on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information or to register online, visit www.westfield.ma.edu/hrcert.

This program will rely on the 2021 SHRM Learning System, which provides interactive tools and updated content that reflects the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge (BoCK) tested on the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams.

Content is annually updated to reflect legislative changes and new HR developments to help participants pass their certification exams.