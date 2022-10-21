WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Veterans Council is looking for participants for the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Friday, November 11.

The parade route will follow Elm Street, onto Broad, and then down West Silver, ending at Parker Park, where the ceremony will be held. Participants will gather at Westfield Bank on Church Street at 10 that morning and step off will be at 10:30.

If you or someone you know plans to march, the Westfield Veteran Services can be contacted at 413-572-6247.