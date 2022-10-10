WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Westfield has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a hoax bomb threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital.

Catherine Leavy, 37, was indicted on multiple charges for the bomb threat that happened on August 30th, while on another she was accused of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was heading to the Boston Children’s Hospital. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the bomb threat caused the Boston Children’s Hospital to lock down and a bomb squad to search the area.

The hospital has recently been under attack because it is home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States. On September 15, Leavy was arrested and charged with explosive materials- willfully making a false bomb threat. Leavy will appear in federal court at a later date.