BOSTON (WWLP-WBTS) – A construction worker from western Massachusetts was killed in an accident in Boston Thursday morning.

Boston Police identified the man as James Chafee, 38, of Westfield. An OSHA investigation is underway, but preliminary reports suggest Chafee was killed when a pile of granite slabs slid off the back of a flatbed truck.

One other person was injured in the incident, but is expected to recover.

Police have not released any details on exactly what went wrong, but investigators are focused on a forklift left alongside the truck.