Westfield’s Wings Over to provide back pay to over 100 workers after state violations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield restaurant chain is giving back pay to 147 workers after violating Massachusetts wage and hour law, Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Wednesday.

The chain, Wings Over and owner Harold Tramazzo were cited by the AG’s office for failing to pay wages in a timely manner.

The AG’s office began investigating the restaurant chain after receiving complaints about alleged wage violations for delivery drivers working for Wings Over. The investigation found that drivers were not being reimbursed for mileage expenses, despite using their own cars for deliveries.

The investigation also found that drivers were underpaid up to $8,700 for mileage expenses, according to the AG’s office. Drivers received an average of $844 in back pay.

Healey said, “We are pleased that this business has agreed to pay workers the wages they are owed.”

The state Attorney General’s office said the Westfield restaurant chain will pay $144,802 in restitution and penalties, which includes the back pay for employees.

Wings Over owner Harold Tramazzo told 22News their drivers have always been paid above minimum wage for tipped employees and it was done in an effort to include mileage in their pay.

“The full restitution is actually for four Wings Over restaurants including Westfield, Amherst, Greenfield, and Chicopee, over three years and represents an average less than $10,000 per year per restaurant,” Tramazzo said.

“this was only a small discrepancy in each drivers wage. We have always strived to pay our employees fairly and this amount was immediately paid to all and future pay adjusted,” Tramazzo added.

Under Massachusetts wage and hour laws, most workers must be paid within six days after the end of a pay period. Requiring employees to drive their own vehicles and not reimbursing them for mileage expenses, is illegal.