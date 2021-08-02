Westford man who helped burn down Black church in 2008 sentenced for parole violations

A Westford man who helped burn down a predominantly African-American church on the night Barack Obama was first elected President will be under federal supervision for another year, according to the Rutland Herald.

Benjamin Haskell, 35, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the November 2008 arson. It took place in Springfield, Massachusetts, and made headlines all over the world. Haskell lived in Springfield at the time, and he was one of three co-defendants in the case.

In May, Haskell admitted in U.S. District Court in Burlington that he’d failed to make many of his required restitution payments. He could have been returned to prison for as long as two years, but a judge has chosen to extend his term of supervised release by a year instead.