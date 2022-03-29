CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Westover personnel plan to use controlled fires to burn about 150 acres of grassland on the base Tuesday. Officials said if everything goes according to plan neighbors won’t even notice.

The areas affected will be Westover airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, and the interior of the base.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and Westover Air Force Base (ARB) Fire Department will be managing these fires. They will use special techniques to keep the smoke from affecting the local community and to keep the fire contained in the intended areas.

According to a news rlease from Westover Air Reserve Base Public Affairs Office, the burning shouldn’t pose a safety risk due to eye-level wind gusts being 20 mph or less.

The prescribed fires are to prevent future wildfires, remove broadleaf weeds and other invasive vegetation.