Grassland burn begins at Westover in Chicopee

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover personnel is scheduled to use prescribed fires to burn grassland within the base until Friday, October 25.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the plan is to burn about 300 acres in the general area of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, and Westover Metropolitan Airport.

The burning of the grassland should not pose a safety risk to the local community. It will take place with eye-level wind gusts of 20 miles per hour.