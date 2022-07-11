GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you or someone you know looking for a career change? Westover Job Corps will be at the Greenfield Public Library Monday from 10:00 a.m. to noon to answer questions and provide information about their programs.

Job Corps is a tuition-free training and education program that connects eligible young people with the skills and educational opportunities they need to establish real careers.

The program also provides the hands-on, practical experience needed to begin working towards a long-term successful career. The program assists those ages 16 to 24. The event is free and open to all members of the public.