Westover to burn grass along the base Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews at Westover Air Reserve Base are planning to burn hundreds of acres of grassland Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the plan is to burn about 400 acres in the general area of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport and the interior of the base.

The burning of the grassland will be conducted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and the Westover ARB Fire Department. The prescribed fire helps manage and maintain healthy grasslands and to help prevent wildfires from invasive vegetation.

MAP: Westover Air Reserve Base

The burning of the grassland should not pose a safety risk to the local community. It will take place with eye-level wind gusts of 20 miles per hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Donate Today