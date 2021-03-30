Westover to burn grass along the base Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews at Westover Air Reserve Base are planning to burn hundreds of acres of grassland Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the plan is to burn about 400 acres in the general area of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport and the interior of the base.

The burning of the grassland will be conducted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife wildland firefighters and the Westover ARB Fire Department. The prescribed fire helps manage and maintain healthy grasslands and to help prevent wildfires from invasive vegetation.

The burning of the grassland should not pose a safety risk to the local community. It will take place with eye-level wind gusts of 20 miles per hour.