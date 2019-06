CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base is warning residents of the increased presence of loud aircrafts in the area in coming weeks.

The base said the noise will be due to F-15 fighters jets on the base. The base is hosting the jets from Barnes Air National Guard Base