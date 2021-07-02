Wet weather to have an impact on Fourth of July Celebrations

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A wet start to this Fourth of July weekend.

The rain got so hard Friday, drivers had to get through some street flooding, like on Bliss Road in Longmeadow. It was the pandemic last year that prevented communities from holding Fourth of July celebrations, the concern this year, is the weather.

East Longmeadow had to cancel their Carnival for Thursday night due to the inclement weather, and this isn’t the only event that’s weather dependent.

“We have been checking the weather hourly, unfortunately we had to close the carnival yesterday [Thursday] that was more along the lines of the weather not being able to draw the crowds in,” said Ryan Quimby, Chairperson for the East Longmeadow Parade Committee.



East Longmeadow’s Fourth of July Parade, is scheduled to step off Sunday. The parade was really missed by the town, that takes great pride in celebrating Independence Day.

Quimby said, “Everyone needs this. Everyone wants to get out and enjoy themselves, especially since this is the biggest holiday for the town, its the real soul of the town here.”

The Spirit of Springfield also has their fingers crossed that the worst of the weather is out of the way before the fireworks launch from the Memorial Bridge.

“There was only one time the fireworks were moved to the next day, but hopefully that’s not going to be the case,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President.

Greenfield postponed their fourth celebration to Monday due to the weather. Check out this complete Fourth of July fireworks guide for the Pioneer Valley.