SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s the holiday season and 22News spoke with a local Puerto Rican restaurant about traditional holiday dishes.

Kiara Diaz with El Sazón Criollo Restaurant In Springfield says a lot of people have been coming into the restaurant for the holidays. And, she says that just one of the many traditional dishes for the holidays is pork.

“Condole, penil, a la papa, Puerto Rican food,” said Kiara Diaz of the El Sazón Criollo Restaurant.

And some other food and drinks include potato salad, flan, and frozen piña colada drinks. Diaz adds that coquito instead of eggnog is also a holiday favorite.