What are the odds of winning Monday’s $545 million Powerball drawing?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — You have a chance to become a multi-millionaire Monday night when a near-record Powerball jackpot goes up for grabs.

If hit, the jackpot would be the 10th-largest in the game’s history.

Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $545 million. If the winner chooses the upfront cash payout, they will receive $392 million. The drawing will be done at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here are five things more likely to happen: