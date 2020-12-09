What are the plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine in the Wabash Valley?

KNOX Co., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the past nine months, Wabash Valley communities have relied on their local health departments for guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alan Stewart, Knox County Health Officer, said the pandemic assured him that public health measures work.

“When people use face masks and the simple measures of public health, we can limit the spread of illness and prevent deaths. When we ignore public health measures, we see community spread,” Stewart said.

Knox and Vigo County health officials expect to receive a vaccine soon after it is approved by federal vaccine experts and the Food and Drug Administration.

They’re working on a distribution plan that includes vaccinating health care workers, long-term care employees and long-term care patients as soon as possible.

First responders, essential workers, people over 60 and those with chronic illness could be vaccinated as early as February.

Vigo County Health Educator, Roni Elder said it’s a fluid situation.

“We have our plans in place down to the facilities, to outlets and where they’ll be located. We work with EMA very closely and other partners in the community so it’s all hands on deck, once there is a vaccine,” she said.

But Stewart said some challenges still lie ahead.

“This is a huge under taking so the logistics will be very difficult and very challenging. It will take a lot of planning,” he noted. “There’s a second problem that I anticipate and that is convincing people that it is safe and that it’s something they should get.”

Officials hope to make the vaccine available to the public by next spring.

Elder said getting everyone vaccinated is the first step in putting the coronavirus pandemic behind us.

“The only way to achieve herd immunity is by getting a vaccine or through enough people getting the virus,” she explained. “We know that COVID-19 is very unpredictable. So, people getting the virus is not ideal at this point. It could cause a lot of health issues and a lot of unnecessary deaths. With a vaccine we can prevent that.”

A vaccine will require federal approval before it will become available to the public.