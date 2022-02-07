What are the reasons for a possible war with Russia over Ukraine?

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, a tank takes part in a military exercise, in Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With fears that Russia could soon invade Ukraine, 22News is taking a closer look at the conflict.

Gary Lefort is a retired Associate Professor at AIC. He said what people really need to pay attention to is that negotiations are ongoing at that is a good thing. Ukraine used to be a part of Russia until the dissolving of the USSR in 1991.

But with Russia threatening to reclaim it, they have issued demands asking that Ukraine not join NATO. Russia also doesn’t want missile capabilities built up in eastern European countries.

Lefort said the biggest danger for us, we are speaking about actions we’d take after the invasion starts taking economic sanctions. That would leave Ukraine at risk of being taken by Russia like Crimea.

“It opens up the Pandora box over time. Will Russia be satisfied with that? Or will it try to take more and more of eastern Europe back? Like the Baltic States.” Gary Lefort, Retired Associate Professor at AIC

The Baltic states are a member of NATO. Lefort said that if the Baltic States or another NATO country was taken, that could become an escalation that could eventually lead to a nuclear exchange.