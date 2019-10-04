What are your rights are if your flight gets cancelled?

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Vacations are meant to be fun, but if a cancellation happens it can turn stressful. Hundreds of travel plans were affected on Wednesday when a B-17 flying fortress crashed at the airport causing a temporary shutdown.

Now if your flight happens to get delayed or cancelled, a lot of what happens next depends on the airline. Airlines aren’t required by law to financially compensate you for a cancelled flight, but airlines do have policies to get you to your destination as quick as possible.

For example, Delta Airlines passengers can either request to be put on the next flight to their destination or receive a complete refund.

22News spoke with Minnesota resident Micheal Altman, a frequent flyer who has experienced many cancellations.

“Always carry your toiletries any prescriptions you’re going to need. It’s hard to know but if you start to suspect that a flights going to be scheduled you can start looking at schedules and figuring out when the flight is to where I need to get to.” Micheal Altman

22News spoke with one passenger who said smartphones make it much easier to keep track of flights.

“I used to have a book called the official airline guide. We’re talking back to the 80’s now so when something got cancelled everyone would look at their book ,it was like an old phone book.” Mark Fehlig

Airlines are required to give status updates within 30 minutes after the airline becomes aware of a delay or cancellation. Airlines are also not responsible for any additional costs affected by your canceled flight.

