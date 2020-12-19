What causes fluffy snow rather than heavy snow?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It was a mid-December nor’easter. Last week, a quick winter storm dumped between 1 and 2 feet of snow across western Massachusetts. However, cleaning it up wasn’t as bad as some storms in the past, even if it brought less snow.

That’s because this was a light and fluffy snow that was easy to move around, shovel or snow blow. It wasn’t that great for snowball fights or making snowmen, however. For that, you want wetter, heavier snow.

But what’s the difference?

It all has to do with the amount of liquid within the snow, which relates to how temperatures change from the ground to higher in the sky. If the temperature from the ground to way up in the sky is below freezing throughout, the snow will stay cold all the way down to the ground, and will have low liquid content. But, if the temperature is just above freezing anywhere above the ground, the snow will melt partially, and fall as wet snow with a high liquid content.

The more liquid there is in the snow, the heavier it becomes.