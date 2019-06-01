What conditions caused June 1st tornado 8 years ago?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — June 1st will forever live in the minds of Hampden County residents.

8 years ago, an EF-3 tornado ripped through a 40-mile area from Westfield to Charlton. The twister killed three, left hundreds injured, and destroyed the homes of 500 people.

Before that day, many Springfield locals thought a tornado could never touch down in a quiet city like this one. But after $140 million in damages, it was a quick lesson learned — tornadoes can strike anywhere.

June can be an active time for tornadoes, but the higher risks are out toward the Midwest and into Pennsylvania. Risks are low in western Massachusetts, but clearly, not impossible.

“There was one residence on Tinkham Road in Wilbraham; the whole second floor of the house was pulled off and thrown into the neighbor’s yard,” Gary Courchesne, the owner of G&H Landscaping told 22News.

That day, all the right ingredients were there to form that deadly twister.

For a tornado to form, you need rotation in a thunderstorm. And for that to happen, you need two main ingredients, instability and wind shear. Instability means the atmosphere is warm and humid near the surface, and wind shear indicates a change in wind direction as you go from the surface, up to the cloud.

While locals were able to rebuild from the tragedy, there’s one thing that will always stick in the minds of those who survived the tornado. Severe weather can happen anytime, anywhere.

Tornadoes in the U.S. are most common in the central plains, east of the Rockies and west of the Appalachian mountains. They occur most in the spring and summer, and are most likely in the late afternoon and early evening.

But those are just statistics, they have been known to strike any day of the year, at any hour.

