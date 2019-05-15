What does abortion restrictions across the U.S. mean moving forward?

(WWLP) – Alabama is just one signature away from banning almost all abortions in the state.

Alabama state legislators voted 25 to 6 to make abortion at any stage of pregnancy, a felony. It’s described as the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S.

The law bans abortion at every stage of pregnancy even in cases of rape and incest. Any doctor who performs an abortion could face up to 99 years in prison.

However, Alabama is not the only state pushing for a new law.

Twenty-nine states have introduced abortion restrictions so far this year. Just last week the governor of Georgia signed the states so-called “Fetal Heartbeat” bill, becoming one of four states outlawing abortion at the first sign of a heartbeat.

If Alabama’s governor signs the abortion ban bill, it’s expected to start a major legal battle over Roe V. Wade, the Supreme Court case that recognizes a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

If passed, the only exception to abortion in Alabama is when a pregnancy represents a serious health risk to the mother.



