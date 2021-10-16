What does Pope Francis envision for the future of the Church?

FILE — In this Sept. 20, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday October 17 Bishop Byrne will have a mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield to initiate and kick off the diocese’s participation in the worldwide synod.

Byrne will initiate the synodal process at 10:00am this upcoming Sunday. The mass will be live streamed here.

This worldwide conversation is lead by Pope Francis and his vision for the future and prosperity of the Catholic Church. “Celebrating a synod means walking on the same road, together” just like Jesus did — encountering, listening and discerning with all who one meets, the pope said in his homily at the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Sunday, October 10.

The Springfield bishop defines a synod as a word the church uses to gather people together. “Popes have gathered people together around different topics many times in the history of the church,” said Byrne. The theme for this year’s synod is “communion, participation and mission.”

The goal for events like these is to unite the Catholic community globally, especially during the diocesan phase, which runs until April.