(NEXSTAR) — Whether you need a quick bite before heading to your New Year’s Eve party, or a wake-me-up on New Year’s Day, you’ll have a few options.

Here’s a look at the restaurants that will be open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Before we jump into the list, it’s worth noting that hours may vary by location for all chains — you’ll want to call ahead or check online before heading out to your restaurant.

Arby’s: The restaurant chain warns on its website that holidays may impact hours at your local Arby’s. They recommend calling your location for details.

Burger King: Hours may vary by franchised location, a Burger King spokesperson tells Nexstar. You can find local restaurant hours here.

Chick-fil-A: Since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, Chick-fil-A will be closed. Restaurants will be open for New Year’s Day, but hours may be limited, the company says.

Chipotle: Most restaurants will close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a Chipotle spokesperson tells Nexstar. They’ll be open for regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Denny’s: Since it’s the “always open” diner, you can ring in 2024 at Denny’s, if you so choose.

Domino’s: Domino’s locations are independently owned, hours can vary by location, a company spokesperson tells Nexstar. You can view your location’s hours online.

Dunkin’: Like others on this list, Dunkin’ locations will be open, but hours may vary. You can check your restaurant’s hours online or via the Dunkin’ app.

IHOP: While IHOP locations are listed as being open online, you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

Jack in the Box: Most Jack in the Box locations are open all day, but hours may vary for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, a spokesperson tells Nexstar. You can check your Jack in the Box’s hours online.

Jersey Mike’s: Hours may vary by location for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the company warns online.

KFC: Locations will be open on both days, a spokesperson tells Nexstar, but you’ll want to confirm your KFC’s hours online.

Krispy Kreme: All company shops will be operating under normal business hours both days this weekend, a representative tells Nexstar.

McDonald’s: Need a Big Mac? McDonald’s locations will be open with varying hours, which can be found online or in the McDonald’s app.

Noodles: Select Noodles locations will be open; you can check store hours here.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden restaurants will be open to ring in the new year. You can find your location’s hours online here.

Panera Bread: Hours may vary for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Panera Bread explains. You can check your location’s hours online.

Pizza Hut: Most restaurants will observe their normal hours on both days, a representative tells Nexstar.

Qdoba: Qdoba locations will close at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and operate under normal hours on New Year’s Day, a spokesperson tells Nexstar.

Raising Cane’s: Restaurants will be closed on New Year’s Day, according to the company’s website, and hours may vary on New Year’s Eve. You can check the hours at your Raising Cane’s location here.

Red Lobster: Though locations are generally open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, hours may vary. To view your Red Lobster’s hours, click here.

Sonic: Most Sonic restaurants are locally owned, meaning their hours may vary on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can find local hours here.

Starbucks: Hours may vary at your Starbucks location on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can check hours online or in the Starbucks app.

Taco Bell: While hours may vary at your local Taco Bell on New Year’s Eve, they’ll observe normal hours on New Year’s Day, the company says online.

Waffle House: Waffle House is always open, so you could ring in the new year while enjoying some waffles.

Wendy’s: Locations will be open for both days, but Wendy’s recommends checking hours online.

Many retailers will also be operating under limited hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. That includes Big Lots, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Whole Foods.

Some will, however, be closed for New Year’s Day: ALDI, Costco, Sam’s Club, and Trader Joe’s have all confirmed their stores will remain closed on January 1, 2024.