SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Tuesday night, you might have seen a lot of commotion around a United airplane.

On July 25, Police as well as a firetruck and a school bus were spotted around a United Airlines Plane which ended up being a plane that flew all the way from Athens, Greece!

According to the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA), United flight 125 from Athens, Greece was supposed to land in Newark, New Jersey but was diverted to Syracuse due to severe weather in the Newark area.

“While waiting for the weather to pass, the crew timed out. Our Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) Airport Operations team, other SRAA staff members, the 174th Attack Wing Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team, the SRAA Police Department, Customs and Border Patrol (who brought in extra staff from A-Bay), Airport Security, TSA, and United Airlines worked together to get the passengers bussed from the aircraft to our Customs and Border Patrol facility,” stated SRAA.

Once passengers were processed, they were taken to the front of the terminal where they could then pass through the TSA security checkpoint and await for another United crew to be flown in.

Once the new crew arrived, SRAA worked to bring everyone back by bus to the airplane and by this time the weather had calmed down and the flight departed for Newark around midnight.

“We’re proud of how all these different members of the airport ecosystem came together last night to ultimately get the passengers to their intended destination,” stated SRAA.

Thankfully, the Syracuse Airport is used to flights being diverted there as according to SRAA, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is the preferred northeast diversion airport for many of its airline partners.

When weather impacts one of the major northeast hubs, you’ll often see flights diverted to Syracuse.

This is due to a variety of factors, including:

The airport’s proximity to those major northeast hubs The length of SYR’s primary and secondary runways A reputation in the industry for remaining safely open and operational in a broad range of meteorological conditions The airport’s status as an international point of entry, able to process inbound international passengers if needed

For those who were on the plane or want any questions they have answered about the situation last night, SRAA advises reaching out directly to United Airlines so they can accommodate any missed connections in Newark, compensation, crew relief, and more.