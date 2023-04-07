CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — With summer just two months away 22News talked to local travel experts to see what hurdles could come up in leaving on your Summer trip, and if you want to travel now is the time to start planning for it.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop says more people are expected to travel this year, prices will increase, and he says you should try to book later in the summer, “If you’ve got your sight set on Europe or the Caribbean, or any other destination outside of the states, you may be in for some sticker shock because prices are certainly much higher than they were last year.”

According to AAA, the increase in prices has to do with the surge in interest for international travel this year. Air fare is up 30-percent from last year for international travel, and hotel bookings are up 300-percent. AAA says it’s important to make sure your passport is up to date as there have been delays to get them.

The demand for gasoline has also increased in the past few weeks which indicates that there may be strong travel numbers.

“Gas prices about $3.49 in Albany right now so its not too bad, it’s just the price of traveling,” expressed Joseph Sharp from Albany.

Easter weekend also has some people traveling to visit family and friends, but Easter is not one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to AAA.

“I’m driving from Albany and it’s really not that bad. It’s pretty good, there’s no traffic like that or anything which is nice,” expressed another Albany resident, Hannah Fitzsimmons.

For people that plan to go on road trips like to the cape gas prices are much lower than they were last year.