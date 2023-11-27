SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield-based dictionary company Merriam-Webster has announced that “Authentic” is the Word of the Year for 2023.

Authentic is the term for something we’re thinking about, writing about, aspiring to, and judging more than ever, according to Merriam-Webster. Authentic means not false or imitation.

They say the word saw a notable increase in searches this year, quote “driven by stories and controversies about artificial intelligence, celebrity culture, identity, and social media”.

2023 is Merriam-Webster’s 20th year of choosing an annual top word.

Other top words of the year include Rizz, Deepfake, and Implode.