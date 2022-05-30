(WWLP) – Memorial Day is an American holiday set aside to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces with their lives. It also serves as the unofficial kickoff of the summer season and provides a holiday of rest for federal workers and businesses as well.

Banks, federal offices, libraries, post offices and all municipal buildings will be closed along with the RMV, schools and even the stock market.

Local malls will be open, but with reduced hours, most closing earlier than usual.

Public Transportation will also see some changes. There will be no service for the Berkshire and Franklin Regional Transit Authorities. For the PVTA, Springfield and Northampton-area routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.