CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter is known for its plethora of sweets! Which sweet treat will you wish for the Easter Bunny to bring you?
This majestic critter will be here soon with a collection of goodies. Munching on Easter sweets already has begun of course; Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs continues to be the most popular Easter candy at 35% of America’s favorite.
According to RetailMeNot, this candy went up 11% from 2021! Of course, the infamous Peeps, are America’s least favorite Easter candy this year at only a 9% popularity.
A whopping 79% of Americans plan to buy candy for Easter this year. This sweet tooth can get a bit expensive with an estimate of $55 average per household this 2022 holiday. Yet, chocolate eggs and jelly beans will warm our hearts and fulfill our sweet tooth, bunny or not.
Favorite Easter Candy
- Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)
- Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)
- Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)
- Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)
- Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)
Easter Celebration Spending
- $1 – $19: 11%
- $20 -$29: 15%
- $30 – $49: 20%
- $50 – $74: 22%
- $75 – $99: 12%
- $100 – $149: 15%
- $150 or more: 6%