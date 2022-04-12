CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter is known for its plethora of sweets! Which sweet treat will you wish for the Easter Bunny to bring you?

This majestic critter will be here soon with a collection of goodies. Munching on Easter sweets already has begun of course; Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs continues to be the most popular Easter candy at 35% of America’s favorite.

According to RetailMeNot, this candy went up 11% from 2021! Of course, the infamous Peeps, are America’s least favorite Easter candy this year at only a 9% popularity.

A whopping 79% of Americans plan to buy candy for Easter this year. This sweet tooth can get a bit expensive with an estimate of $55 average per household this 2022 holiday. Yet, chocolate eggs and jelly beans will warm our hearts and fulfill our sweet tooth, bunny or not.

Favorite Easter Candy

Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)

Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)

Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)

Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)

Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)

Easter Celebration Spending