(WWLP) – Intelligence agencies all over the world are now trying to guess Vladimir Putin’s next move.

The head of British Intelligence said overnight that Putin appears to be moving to Plan B in his attack on Ukraine. They believe that will mean more attacks on civilian areas.

We are now 48 hours removed from Russia’s promise to scale back troop levels near Kyiv and other cities to promote meaningful peace negotiations. The Pentagon says troops are moving, but they aren’t sure of their destination. Forces have been seen moving north from Kyiv or back into Belarus. Officials say it appears to be an attempt to resupply and reposition the forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are reporting increased troop levels and airstrikes in the eastern region of the country. Some international intelligence is suggesting the focus on the east is an attempt to split the country in half at the end of the conflict.

Finally, declassified US intelligence indicates that Putin’s senior military advisors are lying to the Russian President about their lack of progress on the battlefield.