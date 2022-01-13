What should you do if you test positive with an at-home test?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Americans are turning to at-home tests to determine if they’re infected with COVID-19. But many are left questioning who should they report a positive test too.

The CDC doesn’t instruct people to report their positive case as part of its self testing guidelines, but many local health departments want that information. Massachusetts Department of Public Health says it has no way to collect at-home test results. But if you do test positive at home, you’re being advised to contact your local health department.

If you test positive at home, you should follow the CDC’s isolation procedures.