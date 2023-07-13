CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The risk of rain persists and these saturated soil conditions can lead to flooding and mold in your basement. 22News spoke to restoration experts to find out how to mitigate both the water and the mold.

Basements are an extremely common area for flooding and with this heavy rainfall, excess water can quickly collect by seeping in cracks or even openings around windows.

Ahead of these rain events, it’s best to reach out to your insurance agent to determine what coverage you have or need, first. If you have smaller puddles of water, you can use a shop-vac to get rid of it. However if the water is higher, use caution.

“You should be very careful. [There are] a lot of things that people don’t think of when they are going into a basement that’s full of water to their ankles, knees, however much water may be in there; is there power that’s underneath that water at that time?,” explained Anthony Nelson, the President of Priority 1 Restoration Services, “That water could technically have an electrical current going through it. Something to be very aware of, god forbid you get a shock or even worse end in death.”

After flooding use your senses to monitor for mold. It will smell musty and can grow on walls, furniture, and in carpets, just about anything. Nelson says to do not try and remove the mold yourself because particles can become airborne and that can be problematic.

The bottom line: if your sump pump is not cutting it, the safest bet is to call the professionals for help.