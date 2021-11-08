What to do if your package never arrives in the mail

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans shop online every day, and millions more will be ordering gifts for the holiday in the weeks to come. What happens if you don’t receive your order? The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers several ideas on how to get your money back.

A seller’s return policy should tell you if you can return the item for a refund and how to do that. For most payment types, the seller must give you a refund within 7 business days of accepting the return. If you qualify for a return but the seller won’t give you your money back, you have some options:

Image courtesy Federal Trade Commission

If you bought something online and never got it, notify the seller as soon as possible. If the seller hasn’t shipped the item within the timeframe they promised when you bought it, you can cancel the order.

If you never got your order and the charge appears on your credit card statement, you can dispute it as a billing error. File a dispute online or by phone with your credit card company. To protect any rights you may have, also send a letter to the address listed for billing disputes or errors. You must dispute the error within 60 days of the date your first statement with the error on it was sent to you.

If you paid by debit card, the consumer protections are different than they are for credit cards. You may not be able to get a refund for non-delivery. Contact your debit card company (often your bank) and ask if they have any voluntary protections. Read more about disputing charges.