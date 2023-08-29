LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer in Lake George is drawing to a close. If you’re spending the end of the season there, you’re sure to find fun ways to wish it fond farewell this Labor Day weekend.
The weekend kicks off this year with the return of the Adirondack Independence Music Festival, starting Friday, Sept. 1. The festival runs throughout the three-day weekend, joined by a craft festival, triathlon, and more.
Friday, Sept. 1
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival
- Lake George Festival Commons, Lake George
- Gates at noon on Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Lineup includes:
- moe.
- Dark Star Orchestra
- Rubblebucket
- Keller Williams
- Dumpstaphunk
- Mihali
- Prince/Bowie
- Dogs in a Pile
- Melt
- Neighbor
- Eggy
- Roots of Creation
- Jimkata
- Lucid
- Karina Rykman
- Sophistafunk
- Sam Kiniger and the A-Beez
- Baked Shrimp
- Escaper
- Creamery Station
- Suke Cerulo Band
- Hilltop
- Food Truck Fridays on the Pond
- Horicon Community Center, Brant Lake
- Food trucks open at 5 p.m.
- Live music from Celtic rock band Prydien
- Fridays at the Lake Concert Series
- Shepard Park, Lake George
- Music starts at 6 p.m.
- Final free concert of the summer, featuring Ten Most Wanted and The Schmooze
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival continues
- Lake George Triathlon Festival begins
- Battlefield Park, Lake George
- See story for race times and schedule
- Annual triathlon starting from Million Dollar Beach
- Bolton Art & Craft Festival begins
- 5 Cross St., Bolton Landing
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- As many as 25 artisans selling their wares
- Oktoberfest begins at The Great Escape
- Six Flags Great Escape, Queensbury
- German-inspired food and dancing every weekend until Sept. 24
- Summer Forever: An End of Summer Bash
- Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls
- 5 p.m.
- Local music hosted by House of M Entertainment at the Cabaret Room
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival continues
- Lake George Triathlon Festival continues
- Bolton Art & Craft Festival continues
- Bolton Landing Labor Day celebration
- Roger’s Memorial Park, Bolton Landing
- 5 p.m. music, 8 p.m. fireworks
- Music by Radio Junkies followed by fireworks; bring blankets and chairs