WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow, which means airports are packed Wednesday for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

22News has reminders for travelers. Travel experts predict that 4 and a half million Americans are flying to thanksgiving destinations this year. This is nearly equal to pre-pandemic times.

According to AAA, air travel is up 8 percent compared to last year. It’s an increase of 330,000 people.

TSA is expecting to screen 2 and a half million passengers Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. If you’re heading to the airport Wednesday, give yourself extra time. As it will be congested on the highway and at the airport.

The drive, parking, and getting through airport security will likely take longer. If you can, pack light, and avoid checking a bag as it will allow for more flexibility if your flights are delayed or need to be rescheduled. And make sure to check your flight times.. downloading your airline’s mobile app will make it simple to stay up to date.

During this thanksgiving travel season, the Connecticut airport authority predicts 90,000 people will depart from Bradley. And the authority also expects the increase in travel to continue through the end of the year.