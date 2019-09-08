What to expect in the Patriots’ home opener Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a lot to expect as Patriots face one of their oldest rivals in Sunday nights game.

Not only will the Patriots be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will also be raising their 6th super bowl banner.

The Patriots are starting the season relatively healthy. Three players are listed as questionable on the injury report including wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

However, Patriots star Julian Edelman is in the clear after battling a thumb injury in the preseason.

Patriots fans can also expect to see Josh Gordon tonight. This will be the wide receivers’ first meaningful game since he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely last December.

The major storyline is the signing of Antonio Brown. The Patriots picked him up after being released by the Raiders on Saturday.

However, fans will not be seeing Brown tonight as he isn’t eligible to play until week two.

Kickoff starts off at 8:20 p.m. and you can watch the game right here on 22News.