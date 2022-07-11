(WWLP) – Practicing proper shredding can help protect you and your personal information from identity thieves.

Items like banks statements, medical records, and papers with your Social Security number on it should all be disposed of, so the information can’t be pieced back together later.

Be sure to double check all your documents before you shred them and if your shredder can’t handle plastic, use scissors to cut up expired credit and identification cards before discarding them.

For larger jobs, consider hiring a commercial shredding company.