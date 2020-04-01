Breaking News
What type of pollen is high now, what is yet to come?

Tree pollen is high now in the Pioneer Valley.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — If your eyes are itchy and red, your nose is running, and you have sneezing and congestion, you may be dealing with outdoor allergies now that pollen is rising.

Many of us know it well living here in Western Massachusetts: pollen season. Right now, the allergen that may be bothering you is tree pollen, and levels are pretty high in the Pioneer Valley. Elm and maple trees are just a few of the trees that could be making you sniffle and sneeze. A daily oral antihistamine is the most popular way to deal with outdoor allergies, depending on the severity. 

If you are allergic to grass pollens, your allergies will flare up a little later — closer to May into July. That’s because soil temperatures take a little longer to warm up than air temperatures. Weed pollen comes last, not coming until the end of spring going into the start of fall. 

Many people have been asking the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms. Remember, the three primary coronavirus symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, and a cough.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

