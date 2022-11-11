CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) Thanksgiving tables may look a bit different this year with Inflation, supply chain issues and the Avian Flu impacting the supply of Turkeys.

The USDA is warning consumers that the Avian Flue virus is causing the limited supply of the holiday bird to have a bigger impact finances.

Outbreaks of the Avian Flu affected over 47 million birds including chicken and turkey. Locally, places like Arnold’s Meats ordered their supply over five months ago to make sure they had enough turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We have been covered so far because we ordered it so far ahead of time that they covered us with everything we’re in pretty good shape,” said Larry Katz owner of Arnold’s Meats.

This holiday season you may spend a little bit more at the grocery store. The price of turkey hit a record high of $1.99 per pound, which is up 73 percent from last year.

“There was a turkey flu and they had to kill all these turkeys and that’s why you’re going to have a hard time finding larger turkeys then you would on a normal thanksgiving week,” said Katz.