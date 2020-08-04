What you need to know: Voting by mail for the Massachusetts primary

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan to vote by mail in the Massachusetts primary, your ballot has to be received by the close of polls on September 1.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin’s office is reminding voters that ballots received after September 1 will not be counted, including those with a September 1 dated post mark.

Voters who have already applied for Vote by Mail ballots may expect to receive them very soon. Those who have not already applied are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to ensure the timely delivery of their ballots.

Massachusetts voters who wish to vote by mail in the State Primaries must get their Vote by Mail applications to their local election officials no later than August 26th. All ballots must be returned to each voter’s local election office no later than 8 p.m. on September 1st in order to be counted.

Vote by Mail applications were recently mailed to all registered voters and additional applications are available at www.MailMyBallotMA.com. Voters can track their applications and their ballots at www.TrackMyBallotMA.com.

In-person early voting will be available August 22-28. If you wish to vote early in-person, check with your city or town clerk or election commission to find out the location in your community.

All polling places will be open for in-person voting on September 1st from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Any voter who has not already returned a Vote by Mail ballot may still vote in person.

If you have not registered to vote, there’s still time. In Massachusetts for all 2020 elections, the deadline to register to vote will be 10 days before the date of the election. Go to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website to register to vote, find out if you’re registered, and where to vote.