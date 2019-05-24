What you should do if you see a bear

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Bear sightings have become more common recently and police are urging residents to take precautions.

According to the Agawam Police Department, if you see a bear you should leave it alone and stay away.

Police say bears are out this time of year with their cubs and its best to keep your distance.

They also suggest removing bird feeders and keeping trash barrels secured whenever possible.

If you see a bear and are at a safe distance, send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com!

