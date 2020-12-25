What you should know before gifting a pet for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gifting your loved one with a new puppy or kitten is a cute idea for the holidays but it isn’t always a good one.

Carmine Dicenso Executive Director of Dakin Humane Society, says adopting animals, is always encouraged year’ round.

But do your homework first to make sure the animal and person are compatible.

“Because just to say I am looking for a dog or a cat doesn’t say a whole lot because we know animals have individual personalities and someone that is interested in hanging out with a bull-dog or pug might not want a one-year-old lab that is going to want to run for hours or hike each day,” said Dicenso.

According to a study by the ASPCA, most pets given as a gift are still in the homes of the people who received them.

The study also revealed that pets given as gifts are less likely to be surrendered than pets adopted by the individual.

That being said, it is recommended to gift pets to people who will care for them responsibly matching the person’s lifestyle to the animal’s needs.

It is also best to avoid gifting pets to children without the parent’s consent.

“A good match is someone who has had some sort of experience with an animal, dog, or cat. Many, not all, of the dogs and cats we have, might have a special need, whether it’s a medical need or behavioral need. So ultimately we are trying to find someone that has had an experience similar,” said Dicenso.

The Executive Director of Dakin Humane Society also added that you should avoid surprising someone with an animal for the holidays, especially if they haven’t expressed the desire to own one.

And if you still aren’t sure what pet is good for your loved one try gifting them an animal shelter gift certificate instead.