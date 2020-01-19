What You’re Saying: Sweethearts are back

BRYAN, OH. (NEWS10) — Last year, we had to celebrate Valentine’s Day without the famous sweetheart conversation hearts known as Sweethearts because the company that produced the candies went out of business.

Last week candy lovers got good news. According to a report by CNBC, Spangler Candy Company, which purchased Sweethearts from the now out-of-business New England Confectionery Company, confirmed the heart-shape confections are back on shelves in limited supply.

Spangler, known for their famous Dum Dum lollipops, purchased the rights to Sweethearts in 2018. However, Spangler announced last year that due to “manufacturing” challenges it faced from obtaining the new brand, Sweethearts were not produced in 2019.

Spangler brought back two old flavors from New England Confectionery Company’s 118-year-old recipe archives – banana and wintergreen.