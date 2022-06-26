WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of the Whately 250th anniversary celebration, the town will be holding a parade Sunday.
The parade begins at noon Sunday and is scheduled to start from the Whately Congregational Church and ends at the intersection of Christian Lane and Long Plane Road.
Public Parking will be available in the following locations:
- Whately library
- The Center School
- Quonquont Farm
- Field behind 33 Christian Lane
- Town Garage
- Yankee Candle Facility on Christian Lane
At Whately Elementary School, two shuttle buses will be available before and after the parade.
Click here for the parade route.