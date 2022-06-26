WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of the Whately 250th anniversary celebration, the town will be holding a parade Sunday.

The parade begins at noon Sunday and is scheduled to start from the Whately Congregational Church and ends at the intersection of Christian Lane and Long Plane Road.

Public Parking will be available in the following locations:

Whately library

The Center School

Quonquont Farm

Field behind 33 Christian Lane

Town Garage

Yankee Candle Facility on Christian Lane

At Whately Elementary School, two shuttle buses will be available before and after the parade.

Click here for the parade route.