(WWLP) – Monday marks Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous People’s Day.

It’s a federal holiday, meaning a number of institutions and businesses will be closed. Anything government-operated such as the RMV, the post office, and public libraries will be closed Monday.

There will also not be any mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, but Fed Ex and UPS deliveries will run as scheduled. Most banks are closed with a few exceptions like TD Bank. Private businesses may choose to close for Federal holidays so be sure to call ahead.