What’s open, what’s closed on Labor Day

(WWLP) – Labor Day is a national holiday celebrating the contributions of American workers as well as the successes of the labor movement.

Many businesses are closed while others remain open on Labor Day.

Take a look at what to expect:

  • Banks: Closed
  • Federal Offices: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • Public Transit: See below for schedule changes
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
  • Restaurants: Open
  • Retail Stores: Open
  • Schools: Closed
  • State Offices: Closed
  • Shopping Malls: Open

Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours.

Public Transit:

  • BRTA: No Service
  • FRTA: No Service
  • PVTA: Springfield-area bus routes will be operating on Sunday service. Visit PVTA.com for other service alerts.

