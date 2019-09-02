What’s open, what’s closed on Labor Day

(WWLP) – Labor Day is a national holiday celebrating the contributions of American workers as well as the successes of the labor movement.

Many businesses are closed while others remain open on Labor Day.

Take a look at what to expect:

Banks: Closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below for schedule changes

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Restaurants: Open

Retail Stores: Open

Schools: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Shopping Malls: Open

Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours.

Public Transit: