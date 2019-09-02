What’s open, what’s closed on Labor Day

(WWLP) – Labor Day is a national holiday celebrating the contributions of American workers as well as the successes of the labor movement.
Many businesses are closed while others remain open on Labor Day.
Take a look at what to expect:
- Banks: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for schedule changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Shopping Malls: Open
Check with stores and restaurants for specific hours.
Public Transit:
- BRTA: No Service
- FRTA: No Service
- PVTA: Springfield-area bus routes will be operating on Sunday service. Visit PVTA.com for other service alerts.