What’s open, what’s closed this Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day is a federal holiday that recognizes the sacrifice of the military men and women who died fighting for our country.

In observance of the holiday, most government services are unavailable on Memorial Day, and many private businesses are closed.

Service-related businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores, are generally open but may be operating on reduced hours.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is not this Memorial Day:

Banks: Closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Malls: Open, but most closing early. See below for specific hours

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below for schedule changes and cancellations

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Restaurants: Open

Retail Stores: Most open, but some are closing early (see shopping mall hours)

Schools: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Stock Market: Closed

Public Transit schedule changes:

BRTA: No Service

FRTA: No Service, John W. Olver Transit Center closed

PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area routes operating on Sunday schedule. UMass Transit Routes will not operate.

Shopping malls will be open, but will be shutting down early; anchor store, restaurant, and cinema hours may vary

Berkshire Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Eastfield Mall: Open 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Enfield Square Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Hampshire Mall: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Holyoke Mall at Ingleside: Open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Thornes Marketplace: Open 12:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.

