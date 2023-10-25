ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With November just weeks away, the 2023 general election is rapidly approaching. Early voting locations and schedules mean you don’t even have to wait to turn the page on the calendar before casting your ballot.

Early voting is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 28, with different counties maintaining their own schedules in the ensuing days. Early voting hours and dates are the same across counties. The schedule includes:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: Noon – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Several community centers per county will be open during the above hours for early voters. Locations include:

Albany County

Albany County Board of Elections, 260 South Pearl St.

Berne Volunteer Fire Company, 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne

Bethlehem Lutheran Church parish hall, 85 Elm Ave., Delmar

North Bethlehem Fire Dept., 589 Russell Road, Albany

Guilderland EMS Station #1, 200 Centre Drive, Albany

Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Ave., Albany

Boght Community Fire Department, 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes

Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Schenectady

Columbia County

Columbia County Office Building, 401 State St., Hudson

Martin H. Glynn Municipal Building, 3211 Church St., Valatie

Essex County

Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid

Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis

Fulton County

Gloversville Community Center, 24 Third Ave., Gloversville

Greene County

Greene County Office Building, 4th floor, suite 430, 411 Main St., Catskill

Hamilton County

Indian Lake Town Hall, 117 Pelon Road, Indian Lake

Montgomery County

Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St., Fort Plain

Old Courthouse, 9 Park St., Fonda

Amsterdam Housing Authority, 52 Division St., Amsterdam

Rensselaer County

Town of Brunswick Office Building, 336 Town Office Road, Troy

Schodack Town Hall, 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton

500 Federal St., Troy

Saratoga County

Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park

Greenfield Firehouse #1, Greenfield Center

Malta Town Hall, 2540 Route 9, Malta

Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs Recreation Center, 15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs

Schenectady County

Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna

South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department #6, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Schenectady

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton St., Schenectady

Schoharie County

Schoharie County Board of Elections Office, 3rd floor suite 300, 284 Main St., Schoharie

Community Library, 110 Union St., Cobleskill

Warren County

Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9, Queensbury

Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Note: Warren County is extending early voting hours on Thursday, Oct. 26. Both locations will be open until 7 p.m. on that date only.

Washington County

Board of Elections Office, School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward

Those who vote early can do so at any location within the county in which they are registered to vote. Early voters cannot vote again on election day. 2023’s election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.